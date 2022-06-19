×
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi
S&P 500   3,674.84
DOW   29,888.78
QQQ   274.69
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms
Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B
Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs
What Comes After 5G? Here's What Your Business Should Be Exploring Now
Stay Cool Anywhere You Work With This Portable A/C
Biden, mulling tariff decision, will talk soon to China's Xi

AP PHOTOS: Despite dark times, Russian economic forum shines

Sunday, June 19, 2022 | Alexander Zemlianichenko, Associated Press


Participants are reflected in the ceiling as they enter a hall at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Russia’s annual event to tout its investment opportunities this year was shadowed by the stern international sanctions imposed on the country after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine four months earlier and by the extensive disapproval of foreign businesses, which have suspended operations or pulled out entirely, leaving Russian shopping centers pocked with dark, shuttered stores. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The bright colors and huge video screens in the corridors of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum gave the showpiece gathering the air of an upscale Russian mall — except that everything was open.

Russia’s annual event to tout its investment opportunities this year was shadowed by the stern international sanctions imposed on the country after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine four months earlier, and by the extensive disapproval of foreign businesses, which have suspended operations or pulled out entirely, leaving Russian shopping centers pocked with dark, shuttered stores.

Some speakers acknowledged that the country suffered a strong economic blow. Others optimistically spun the data — inflation once projected to be 17% this year now is projected to be 16%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was, as expected, the star of the four-day show. Although the giant video screens occasionally caught his face in comical expressions, Putin’s famous energy and stamina were on full display in Friday’s address to the plenary session and lengthy question-and-answer session.

He said Russia’s fighting in Ukraine is fully justified; the sanctions are reckless and insane; and Russia’s determination and inventiveness will revive the economy.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDiversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

In today’s episode, Kate welcomes guest Sean Bonner, co-founder of Guild Financial, a self-directed investing and financial education platform, with a special focus on the military community. Sean’s background as a portfolio manager and Navy officer informs his view of the economy and his approach to investing

Listen Now to Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.