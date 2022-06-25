×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US
AP PHOTOS: Moscow Fashion Week sprawls across the capital

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Alexander Zemlianichenko, Associated Press


A model displays the collection by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev during the opening of the Fashion Week in at Zaryadye Park with the Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in the background near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 20, 2022. Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features. More than 100 shows are being held during the week that began Monday as well as scores of speakers who are noted names in the Russian fashion industry. (AP Photo)

MOSCOW (AP) — Chic and adventurous models and couturiers have been spread all over the Russian capital for Moscow Fashion Week, flaunting their designs in venues ranging from a sprawling Stalin-era propaganda exposition to a large park near the Kremlin admired for its innovative features.

More than 100 shows are being held during the week that began Monday as well as scores of speakers who are noted names in the Russian fashion industry.

Among the major names showing their clothes are Slava Zaitsev and Valentin Yudashkin.

The center of the action has been Zaryadye park, built where the vast and unwelcoming Hotel Rossiya once stood just east of the Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral. The park’s most famous feature is an elliptical ramp that juts out over the Moscow River, an epic catwalk for models.

Many other shows are being held in VDNKh, built to show the “people’s economic achievements” and renowned for its array of elaborate Stalinist architecture. In one of the week’s memorable images, models in up-to-the-minute couture sauntered past the huge Friendship of People’s fountain that features golden women in idealized peasant dress.

The shows take place amid the pressures of increased sanctions against Russia because of fighting in Ukraine and the withdrawal of many foreign businesses. But designer Yulia Skalatskaya said her work is thriving nonetheless.

“I experienced some difficulties, but at the same time, to be honest, our sales have grown,” she said. “If you work well, if you make good collections then you’ll have more clients. If you only rely on the fact that some brands have left and someone’s place has been vacated, nothing will change only because of them leaving. You need to work.”


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".

