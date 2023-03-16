NEW YORK (AP) — AP sources: Group of banks plan at least $20 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank.

Before you consider First Republic Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Republic Bank wasn't on the list.

While First Republic Bank currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here