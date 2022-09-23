AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool) Pedestrians are seen reflected in the glass of a store displaying a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall and around the Queen Victoria Memorial in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's King Charles III, left, and Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) The cortege carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, Pool) The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool) Prince Harry and Meghan, left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP) Alex Gerald from London arrives with the queue opposite of Westminster Palace to pay his respect to late Queen Elizabeth II who's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Flowers and a photograph are placed for Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. In Britain, Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin while she lies in state. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan) Switzerland's Roger Federer, waves during a training session ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People walk through floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hadeja, Nigeria, Monday, Sept 19, 2022. Nigeria is battling its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed in 2021 including at least 20 this week, authorities told the Associated Press on Monday. (AP Photo) A view of migrants through a window as they sleep on the deck of the Spanish NGO Open Arms lifeguard ship after they were rescued from open waters during an operation in the international waters zone, on the Mediterranean sea, early Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Around four hundred migrants from Egypt, Syria, Pakistan Bangladesh, Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, were rescued by NGO Open Arms crew members. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Riot police detain demonstrators during a protest against mobilization in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. (AP Photo) Ukrainian national guard servicemen place the body of a Ukrainian soldier in a bag at an area near the border with Russia, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Only now, after Ukrainian forces retook the area and pushed Russian troops back across the border in a blistering counteroffensive, has the collection of bodies that lie scattered across the battlefield been possible. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) A woman collects wood for heating from a destroyed school where Russian forces were based in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Residents of Izium, a city recaptured in a recent Ukrainian counteroffensive that swept through the Kharkiv region, are emerging from the confusion and trauma of six months of Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the world's largest mass grave sites. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Bags with dead bodies are seen during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izium that contained hundreds of graves. It was not clear who was buried in many of the plots or how all of them died, though witnesses and a Ukrainian investigator said some were shot and others were killed by artillery fire, mines or airstrikes. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Sept. 15-22, 2022
From protests in Moscow, to floods in Nigeria to the lying in state and state funeral of U.K. Queen Elizabeth II, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Petros Giannakouris in Athens.
