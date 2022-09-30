AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)
S&P 500   3,585.62 (-1.51%)
DOW   28,725.51 (-1.71%)
QQQ   267.26 (-1.70%)
AAPL   138.20 (-3.00%)
MSFT   232.90 (-1.94%)
META   135.68 (-0.54%)
GOOGL   95.65 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.00 (-1.57%)
TSLA   265.25 (-1.10%)
NVDA   121.39 (-0.66%)
NIO   15.77 (+1.22%)
BABA   79.99 (+1.18%)
AMD   63.36 (-1.22%)
T   15.34 (-1.22%)
MU   50.10 (+0.18%)
CGC   2.73 (-1.80%)
F   11.20 (-2.35%)
GE   61.91 (-1.31%)
DIS   94.33 (-3.20%)
AMC   6.97 (-1.83%)
PYPL   86.07 (-2.97%)
PFE   43.76 (-0.91%)
NFLX   235.44 (-1.78%)

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

Fri., September 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante nursing home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Sept 23-Sept. 30, 2022

From Hurricane Ian barreling through the Caribbean and slamming into the coast of Florida, to the continuing tragedy of the war in Ukraine, to a devastating drought in Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.