S&P 500   4,685.25
DOW   36,319.98
QQQ   395.32
Two Leisure Stocks You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy
3 Retail Stocks for the Q4 Shopping List
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Roblox Rules The Metaverse, For Now At Least 
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Freshpet, Inc Has Problems You Want To Own 
Think You'll Bump Up a Tax Bracket? Here's What to Do
S&P 500   4,685.25
DOW   36,319.98
QQQ   395.32
Two Leisure Stocks You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy
3 Retail Stocks for the Q4 Shopping List
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Roblox Rules The Metaverse, For Now At Least 
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Freshpet, Inc Has Problems You Want To Own 
Think You'll Bump Up a Tax Bracket? Here's What to Do
S&P 500   4,685.25
DOW   36,319.98
QQQ   395.32
Two Leisure Stocks You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy
3 Retail Stocks for the Q4 Shopping List
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Roblox Rules The Metaverse, For Now At Least 
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Freshpet, Inc Has Problems You Want To Own 
Think You'll Bump Up a Tax Bracket? Here's What to Do
S&P 500   4,685.25
DOW   36,319.98
QQQ   395.32
Two Leisure Stocks You Shouldn’t Wait To Buy
3 Retail Stocks for the Q4 Shopping List
Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Roblox Rules The Metaverse, For Now At Least 
General Electric to split into 3 public companies
Freshpet, Inc Has Problems You Want To Own 
Think You'll Bump Up a Tax Bracket? Here's What to Do

APEC finds agreement on vaccines, carbon but tensions remain

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | Nick Perry, Associated Press


New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta, left, and New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O'Connor address a press conference, in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges that Pacific Rim senior officials could agree to Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Making coronavirus vaccines more accessible and reducing carbon emissions were two key pledges that Pacific Rim senior officials could agree to Wednesday.

But what went unstated were the deep tensions that run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories that include the U.S., China, Taiwan, Russia, and Australia. Those tensions have raised questions about who can join a Pacific trade deal and whether the U.S. will get to host a future round of meetings.

Trade ministers met online over two days as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. It is being hosted by New Zealand in a virtual format due to the pandemic. The officials highlighted areas where they could find agreement ahead of a leader's meeting later in the week.

New Zealand Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said after the meeting that the members had committed, as they did last year, to jointly fighting the pandemic.

“We all know that none of us are safe until we are all safe,” O’Connor said, adding that 17 APEC members "have either lowered or completely removed tariffs on vaccines and related products, making them easier to access.”

In a joint statement, the ministers agreed to accelerate vaccine manufacturing and supply efforts and to support global sharing of vaccines. They also said they would study ways to ensure people could travel safely within the region to boost business, tourism and education.

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, said APEC members strongly supported global climate commitments.

“We know that there is a role for APEC to play in combating climate change,” she said. “It was for this reason that ministers agreed to send a strong signal on the importance of halting further spending on fossil fuel subsidies.”

When asked about tensions between APEC members, the two New Zealand ministers said it had not been a point of discussion.

“There will always be differences between some of the member economies, but those differences are left for other forum,” O’Connor said.

Both Taiwan and China have applied to join a Pacific Rim trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, with Beijing saying it will block Taiwan’s bid on the basis that Taiwan refuses to accept that it’s part of China.

And it remains unclear whether all APEC members will support a bid by the U.S. to host the 2023 round of APEC meetings.

Mahuta said Wednesday that APEC was founded on consensus and that there was not yet a confirmed host for 2023.

“We are hopeful that we will get there,” she said.


7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.

On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.

But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?

It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.

And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Are Heating Up as Anti-Trust Talk Cools Down".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.