Apparel Stock Dips Despite New Director, Collaboration

The shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) are down 3.2% to trade at $100.53 at last check, after the company elected Wei Zhang to is board of directors, which is now made up of 13 members. In late October, Ralph Lauren also announced a partnership with Epic Games, which is owned China-based Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), to debut a digital apparel and accessories line for its online game Fortnite.

Ralph Lauren stock surged to its highest level since early June on Friday, conquering the 180-day moving average in the process, which is poised to contain today's pullback. Additionally, the security blasted through a long-term ceiling at the $99 area, which had been capping the shares since August. RL has added 18.4% quarter-to-date, but is still down 15.4% in 2022.

Shorts have been piling on the equity of late. Short interest is up 13.2% in the most recent reporting period, and the 4.02 million shares sold short make up 9.6% of the stock's available float.

RL now trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.6, and a price-sales ratio of 1.17, both of which are normal figures for the business' level of output. Nonetheless, Ralph Lauren is estimated to see just a 0.8% increase in revenue ,and a 7.9% decrease in earnings for 2023.

The retail name is expected to resume growth in 2024, with estimates of a 4.4% pop in revenue and 14.8% increase in earnings. The company also maintains a manageable balance sheet, with $1.42 billion in cash and $2.76 billion in total debt. It's also worth noting RL offers a decent dividend yield of 2.96%, at a forward dividend of $3.00, potentially making the stock best suited for the long-term.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .