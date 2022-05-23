QQQ   293.26 (+1.59%)
AAPL   142.54 (+3.60%)
MSFT   260.35 (+3.08%)
FB   195.80 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,231.68 (+2.46%)
AMZN   2,146.59 (-0.24%)
TSLA   672.33 (+1.27%)
NVDA   168.47 (+0.92%)
BABA   86.73 (-0.07%)
NIO   15.92 (-3.16%)
AMD   94.95 (+1.55%)
CGC   5.22 (-5.43%)
MU   69.63 (+1.06%)
T   20.83 (+2.11%)
GE   75.83 (+0.77%)
F   12.79 (+2.32%)
DIS   105.88 (+3.38%)
AMC   11.60 (-3.57%)
PFE   52.94 (+0.90%)
PYPL   81.26 (+0.89%)
NFLX   186.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   293.26 (+1.59%)
AAPL   142.54 (+3.60%)
MSFT   260.35 (+3.08%)
FB   195.80 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,231.68 (+2.46%)
AMZN   2,146.59 (-0.24%)
TSLA   672.33 (+1.27%)
NVDA   168.47 (+0.92%)
BABA   86.73 (-0.07%)
NIO   15.92 (-3.16%)
AMD   94.95 (+1.55%)
CGC   5.22 (-5.43%)
MU   69.63 (+1.06%)
T   20.83 (+2.11%)
GE   75.83 (+0.77%)
F   12.79 (+2.32%)
DIS   105.88 (+3.38%)
AMC   11.60 (-3.57%)
PFE   52.94 (+0.90%)
PYPL   81.26 (+0.89%)
NFLX   186.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   293.26 (+1.59%)
AAPL   142.54 (+3.60%)
MSFT   260.35 (+3.08%)
FB   195.80 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,231.68 (+2.46%)
AMZN   2,146.59 (-0.24%)
TSLA   672.33 (+1.27%)
NVDA   168.47 (+0.92%)
BABA   86.73 (-0.07%)
NIO   15.92 (-3.16%)
AMD   94.95 (+1.55%)
CGC   5.22 (-5.43%)
MU   69.63 (+1.06%)
T   20.83 (+2.11%)
GE   75.83 (+0.77%)
F   12.79 (+2.32%)
DIS   105.88 (+3.38%)
AMC   11.60 (-3.57%)
PFE   52.94 (+0.90%)
PYPL   81.26 (+0.89%)
NFLX   186.84 (+0.26%)
QQQ   293.26 (+1.59%)
AAPL   142.54 (+3.60%)
MSFT   260.35 (+3.08%)
FB   195.80 (+1.17%)
GOOGL   2,231.68 (+2.46%)
AMZN   2,146.59 (-0.24%)
TSLA   672.33 (+1.27%)
NVDA   168.47 (+0.92%)
BABA   86.73 (-0.07%)
NIO   15.92 (-3.16%)
AMD   94.95 (+1.55%)
CGC   5.22 (-5.43%)
MU   69.63 (+1.06%)
T   20.83 (+2.11%)
GE   75.83 (+0.77%)
F   12.79 (+2.32%)
DIS   105.88 (+3.38%)
AMC   11.60 (-3.57%)
PFE   52.94 (+0.90%)
PYPL   81.26 (+0.89%)
NFLX   186.84 (+0.26%)

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

Monday, May 23, 2022 | Curt Anderson, Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously concluded that it was overreach for DeSantis and the Republican-led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work under the Constitution's free speech guarantee.

“Put simply, with minor exceptions, the government can't tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it,” said Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, in the opinion. “We hold that it is substantially likely that social media companies — even the biggest ones — are private actors whose rights the First Amendment protects.”

The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law, which was signed by DeSantis in 2021. It was part of an overall conservative effort to portray social media companies as generally liberal in outlook and hostile to ideas outside of that viewpoint, especially from the political right.

“Some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in American history," DeSantis said during a May 2021 bill-signing ceremony. "One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas.”

The appeals panel disagreed, with Judge Newsom writing that Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others are “engaged in constitutionally protected expressive activity when they moderate and curate the content that they disseminate on their platforms.”

There was no immediate response to emails Monday afternoon from DeSantis' press secretary or communications director on the ruling. DeSantis is running for reelection this year and eyeing a potential run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. He was the first governor to sign a bill like this into law, although similar ones have been proposed in other states.


_____

Associated Press writers Mark Sherman in Washington and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee contributed to this story.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.