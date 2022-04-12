Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. SkyBlock Mods for Minecraft, Vasily Perilov

2. Arm Simulator, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. Draw Saber, KAYAC Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Going Ballsm, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Ragdoll Dismounting, ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.

