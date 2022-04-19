Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. LiveIn - LivePic Widget, Livehouse Limited

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

10. Cash App, Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Car Master-Enjoy yourself, 虹潍 叶

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Hole.io, Voodoo

6. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

7. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

8. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Ragdoll Dismounting, ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.