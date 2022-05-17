Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. NewProfilePic Picture Editor, Informe Laboratories, Inc.

2. Dream by WOMBO, Wombo Studios, Inc.

3. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

7. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Morph Mods Maps for Minecraft, Anton Yavlinsky

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Dislyte, Lilith Games International

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Dream Wedding!, MagicLab

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.