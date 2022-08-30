Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Incredibox, So Far So Good

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. Survivor!.io, HABBY

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

11. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’22, Roto Sports, Inc.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Survivor!.io, HABBY

4. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Notability, Ginger Labs

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Disney+, Disney

10. Makeup Kit - Color Mixing, Crazy Labs

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

