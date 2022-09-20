Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget, Widgetable,Inc.

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

3. Google Chrome, Google LLC

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Survivor!.io, HABBY

8. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

9. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

10. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

