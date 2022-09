Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Widgetable: Lock Screen Widget, Widgetable,Inc.

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Google, Google LLC

9. Top Widgets-万能小组件, Chengdu Guluoying Technology Co., Ltd.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

7. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

9. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

10. Survivor!.io, HABBY

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

