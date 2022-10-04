Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Stick War: Hero Tower Defense, ROCKET GO GLOBAL PTE. LTD.

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

9. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

10. Survivor!.io, HABBY

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the "7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed".