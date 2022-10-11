Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Google, Google LLC

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Boo, Toca Boca AB

10. forScore, forScore, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Disney+, Disney

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Survivor!.io, HABBY

9. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

10. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

