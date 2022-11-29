Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

2. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

3. FOX Sports: Watch Live, FOX Sports Interactive

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Telemundo Deportes: En Vivo, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

9. Google, Google LLC

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies, Peacock TV LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. ScaleMan, KAYAC Inc.

8. Coloring Master ASMR, BOUNCE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LIMITED

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu, LLC

