Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. Dawn - AI Avatars, Splice Video Editor

3. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. FOX Sports: Watch Live, FOX Sports Interactive

8. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Monster Demolition - Giants 3D, SayGames LTD

7. Google Chrome, Google LLC

8. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

9. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. Hulu: Stream shows & movies, Hulu LLC

