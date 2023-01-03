QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)
Apple-Apps-Top-10

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

7. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

10. 1000 Hours Outside, Team Yurich LLC

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation


3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

7. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

8. Color by Number : Coloring Games, Fun Games For Free

9. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
3.0625 of 5 stars		$125.24-3.6%0.73%20.50Moderate Buy$175.36
Netflix (NFLX)
1.8956 of 5 stars		$291.22-1.2%N/A26.10Hold$323.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

