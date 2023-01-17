QQQ   281.31 (+0.12%)
AAPL   135.92 (+0.86%)
MSFT   239.49 (+0.11%)
META   134.93 (-1.50%)
GOOGL   91.09 (-1.12%)
AMZN   97.09 (-1.05%)
TSLA   129.14 (+5.51%)
NVDA   175.67 (+3.95%)
NIO   11.27 (-4.49%)
BABA   115.09 (-1.64%)
AMD   71.65 (+0.92%)
T   19.34 (-1.07%)
MU   56.84 (-0.16%)
F   12.53 (-1.49%)
CGC   2.64 (+1.15%)
GE   80.54 (+0.42%)
DIS   99.79 (+0.39%)
AMC   5.28 (+4.35%)
PFE   46.32 (-3.20%)
PYPL   79.81 (+0.42%)
NFLX   325.28 (-2.27%)
Apple-Apps-Top-10

Tue., January 17, 2023 | The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

8. Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Draw Action!, KAYAC Inc.


4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Apple (AAPL) stock hit a 52-week low. MarketBeat contributors discuss where the stock is headed and whether investors should be concerned.

