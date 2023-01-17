Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. HotSchedules

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

5. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

6. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

8. Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Draw Action!, KAYAC Inc.

4. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. YouTube Kids, Google LLC

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here