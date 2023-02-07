Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. HotSchedules

5. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

6. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. Disney+, Disney

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Toca Life World: Build a Story, Toca Boca AB

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

