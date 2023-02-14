Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

5. HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

10. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Temu: Team Up, Price Down, Temu

2. FOX Sports: Watch Live, FOX Sports Interactive

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

10. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

7. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. Endless Paper, Epiphanie

10. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Google Chrome, Google LLC

5. FOX Sports: Watch Live, FOX Sports Interactive

6. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game, Amanotes Pte. Ltd.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

