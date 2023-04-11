Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Free iPhone Apps (US): 1. CapCut - Video Editor, Bytedance Pte. Ltd 2. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu 3. FaceApp: Perfect Face Editor, FaceApp Technology Limited 4. TikTok, TikTok Ltd. 5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc. 6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC 7. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc. 8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc. 9. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc. 10. Google Maps, Google LLC

Top Paid iPhone Apps (US): 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited 3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi 4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB 6. HotSchedules 7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios 8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations 9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here