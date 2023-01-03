Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:

1. Knives Out

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. The Woman King

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Violent Night

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

7. The Fabelmans

8. Avatar

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Smile

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Tár

3. Poker Face

4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

5. Spoiler Alert

6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

7. Aftersun

8. Decision to Leave

9. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

10. Apocalypto

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here