QQQ   263.10 (-1.19%)
AAPL   124.89 (-3.88%)
MSFT   238.32 (-0.63%)
META   124.09 (+3.12%)
GOOGL   88.88 (+0.74%)
AMZN   84.53 (+0.63%)
TSLA   107.12 (-13.04%)
NVDA   141.80 (-2.97%)
NIO   9.60 (-1.54%)
BABA   91.56 (+3.94%)
AMD   64.18 (-0.91%)
T   18.50 (+0.49%)
MU   50.35 (+0.74%)
F   11.75 (+1.03%)
CGC   2.31 (+0.00%)
GE   84.23 (+0.53%)
DIS   88.47 (+1.83%)
AMC   3.96 (-2.70%)
PFE   51.07 (-0.33%)
PYPL   74.36 (+4.41%)
NFLX   293.34 (-0.52%)
Apple-Movies-Top-10

Tue., January 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. Knives Out

2. Top Gun: Maverick

3. The Woman King

4. Triangle of Sadness

5. Violent Night

6. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

7. The Fabelmans

8. Avatar

9. Ticket to Paradise

10. Smile

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Fabelmans

2. Tár

3. Poker Face

4. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

5. Spoiler Alert

6. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

7. Aftersun

8. Decision to Leave

9. Missing 411: The UFO Connection

10. Apocalypto

Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Apple (AAPL) stock hit a 52-week low. MarketBeat contributors discuss where the stock is headed and whether investors should be concerned.

