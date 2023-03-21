Apple-Movies-Top-10

S&P 500   3,980.24 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,416.91 (+0.53%)
QQQ   307.80 (+0.60%)
AAPL   157.89 (+0.31%)
MSFT   271.51 (-0.26%)
META   200.78 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   104.09 (+2.84%)
AMZN   99.66 (+2.00%)
TSLA   194.98 (+6.40%)
NVDA   258.22 (-0.30%)
NIO   9.26 (+5.83%)
BABA   83.24 (+2.77%)
AMD   94.99 (-1.88%)
T   18.49 (+0.00%)
F   11.72 (+4.83%)
MU   58.07 (+0.75%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.39 (+2.75%)
DIS   96.27 (+2.18%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   40.50 (-0.76%)
PYPL   75.43 (+3.03%)
NFLX   305.41 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,980.24 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,416.91 (+0.53%)
QQQ   307.80 (+0.60%)
AAPL   157.89 (+0.31%)
MSFT   271.51 (-0.26%)
META   200.78 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   104.09 (+2.84%)
AMZN   99.66 (+2.00%)
TSLA   194.98 (+6.40%)
NVDA   258.22 (-0.30%)
NIO   9.26 (+5.83%)
BABA   83.24 (+2.77%)
AMD   94.99 (-1.88%)
T   18.49 (+0.00%)
F   11.72 (+4.83%)
MU   58.07 (+0.75%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.39 (+2.75%)
DIS   96.27 (+2.18%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   40.50 (-0.76%)
PYPL   75.43 (+3.03%)
NFLX   305.41 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,980.24 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,416.91 (+0.53%)
QQQ   307.80 (+0.60%)
AAPL   157.89 (+0.31%)
MSFT   271.51 (-0.26%)
META   200.78 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   104.09 (+2.84%)
AMZN   99.66 (+2.00%)
TSLA   194.98 (+6.40%)
NVDA   258.22 (-0.30%)
NIO   9.26 (+5.83%)
BABA   83.24 (+2.77%)
AMD   94.99 (-1.88%)
T   18.49 (+0.00%)
F   11.72 (+4.83%)
MU   58.07 (+0.75%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.39 (+2.75%)
DIS   96.27 (+2.18%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   40.50 (-0.76%)
PYPL   75.43 (+3.03%)
NFLX   305.41 (+0.09%)
S&P 500   3,980.24 (+0.73%)
DOW   32,416.91 (+0.53%)
QQQ   307.80 (+0.60%)
AAPL   157.89 (+0.31%)
MSFT   271.51 (-0.26%)
META   200.78 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   104.09 (+2.84%)
AMZN   99.66 (+2.00%)
TSLA   194.98 (+6.40%)
NVDA   258.22 (-0.30%)
NIO   9.26 (+5.83%)
BABA   83.24 (+2.77%)
AMD   94.99 (-1.88%)
T   18.49 (+0.00%)
F   11.72 (+4.83%)
MU   58.07 (+0.75%)
CGC   1.98 (+6.45%)
GE   92.39 (+2.75%)
DIS   96.27 (+2.18%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   40.50 (-0.76%)
PYPL   75.43 (+3.03%)
NFLX   305.41 (+0.09%)

Apple-Movies-Top-10

Tue., March 21, 2023 | The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. The Whale 2. Cocaine Bear 3. A Man Called Otto 4. Everything Everywhere All At Once 5. The Ritual Killer 6. The Fabelmans 7. Women Talking 8. Only the Brave 9. Missing (2023) 10. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover

Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term

Discussion of if declining sales will become the "new normal" for Apple or if the stock has the capability to change the narrative.

Related Videos

Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: