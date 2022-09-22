Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Market Wizard Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Market Collapse Has Shocking New Forecast (Ad)
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
126% Average Gains While Stocks Crash (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide

Apple Music becomes new sponsor of Super Bowl halftime show

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige
FILE -Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg, from left, perform during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL has announced that Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, who was the sponsor the past 10 years. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.

The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season's Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s senior vice president of partner strategy, said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer's home market. Amazon, Google and the Walt Disney Co. are also competing for the package, which has been on DirecTV since 1994.

Over 120 million viewers watched last February's halftime show, which featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.