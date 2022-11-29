Last Chance: Get 30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for FREE, then just $399 $199 for the year.
S&P 500   3,961.23 (-0.07%)
AAPL   143.58 (-0.44%)
QQQ   282.17 (-0.19%)
AAPL   143.58 (-0.44%)
MSFT   241.88 (+0.05%)
META   110.78 (+1.84%)
GOOGL   95.59 (-0.48%)
AMZN   93.59 (-0.38%)
TSLA   182.74 (-0.10%)
NVDA   156.95 (-0.83%)
NIO   10.57 (+4.45%)
BABA   80.33 (+5.86%)
AMD   72.96 (-0.31%)
T   18.87 (+0.27%)
MU   55.67 (-0.14%)
F   13.87 (+1.02%)
DIS   95.50 (-0.20%)
AMC   7.16 (-2.32%)
PYPL   78.51 (-1.78%)
PFE   49.54 (-0.06%)
NFLX   280.82 (-0.12%)
Apple Stock Dips as China Protests Hurt Production

Mon., November 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Protests in China over its zero-Covid policy are weighing on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) this morning. The tech company is expected to produce roughly 6 million fewer iPhone Pro units, per Bloomberg News, amid disruptions to Foxconn Technology's Zhengzhou plant. As a result, AAPL is down 2% to trade at $145.18 at last check.

The equity has been extremely volatile of late, with its latest rally coming just short of a close above the $156 mark, after the stock bounced off the $135 region. Meanwhile, the 180-day moving average has been mostly pressuring the shares since late August. Year-over-year, AAPL is off 17.8%. 

The options pits lean bearish on Apple stock. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.16 sits in the 99th percentile of its annual range. In other words, long puts have been getting picked up at a quicker-than-usual pace in the last 10 weeks.

It's also worth noting AAPL's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranks 76 out of 100, meaning the equity has exceeded options traders' volatility expectations in the past year.

