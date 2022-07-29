S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Apple Stock Inches Higher Ahead of Today's Earnings

Thu., July 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

One of the FAANG names reporting earnings this week, Apple Inc (AAPL) is set to announce its second-quarter earnings report after the bell today. The tech giant is expected to post earnings of $1.16 per share, which is slightly lower than last quarter's profits of $1.52 per share. The stock is inching higher ahead of the event, up 0.4% at $157.42 at last check, continuing its path higher from a June 16 one-year low of $129.04. 

Apple stock has a fairly negative post-earnings history, closing six of its last eight post-earnings sessions lower, including at 3.7% drop in April. This time around, the options pits are pricing in a next-day swing of 4.5%, regardless of direction, which is slightly higher than the 4.2% move the stock has averaged over the last two years. 

So far in the options pits today, 447,000 calls and 562,000 puts have exchanged hands. The September 125 and 115 puts are the most popular, with new positions being bought to open at the weekly 7/29 150-strike put, expiring tomorrow. 

It's also worth noting that AAPL's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a relatively high 82 out of 100. This means the security has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations over the past year -- a good thing for options buyers.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

