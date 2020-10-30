Apple, Twitter fall; Alphabet, Colgate-Palmolive rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Apple Inc., down $6.46 to $108.86.
Even though the company's profits beat forecasts, investors were disappointed by lower revenue from the iPhone and sales in China.
Twitter Inc., down $11.07 to $41.36.
The company's average daily user count, a key metric, rose by less than analysts expected.
Alphabet Inc., up $59.38 to $1,616.26.
Google's owner reported a blowout quarter of growth in revenue and sales, bouncing back from its first-ever quarterly decline.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 35 cents to $32.62.
The oil giant reported a third-straight quarterly loss as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for travel and hurt the global economy.
Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.14 to $103.19.
The flooring maker reported earnings and revenue that easily exceeded analysts' forecasts, and the company also issued an upbeat outlook.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $2.22 to $78.89.
The maker of toothpaste and other consumer products reported profits that easily beat Wall Street's estimates.
Columbia Sportswear Co., down $21.68 to $74.59.
The maker of outdoor clothing forecast profits and sales for the current quarter well below what investors were expecting.
Five9 Inc., up $8.61 to $151.72.
The provider of cloud software for contact centers posted better results than analysts expected and raised its annual outlook.
