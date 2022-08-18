S&P 500   4,283.74 (+0.23%)
DOW   33,999.04 (+0.06%)
QQQ   329.28 (+0.24%)
AAPL   174.15 (-0.23%)
MSFT   290.17 (-0.39%)
META   174.66 (-0.11%)
GOOGL   120.17 (+0.52%)
AMZN   142.30 (+0.14%)
TSLA   908.61 (-0.37%)
NVDA   187.73 (+2.39%)
NIO   19.91 (-0.85%)
BABA   90.74 (+1.08%)
AMD   100.44 (+2.21%)
T   18.43 (+0.05%)
MU   62.98 (+2.21%)
CGC   3.81 (-6.16%)
F   16.15 (+0.75%)
GE   79.21 (-0.89%)
DIS   122.67 (-0.11%)
AMC   19.29 (-9.69%)
PYPL   99.86 (+0.44%)
PFE   48.58 (-1.40%)
NFLX   245.17 (+1.67%)
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two securityreports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

It also affects some iPod models.

Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.

Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said.

