Apple's revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   3,807.30 (-0.61%)
DOW   32,033.28 (+0.61%)
QQQ   272.87 (-1.82%)
AAPL   144.80 (-3.05%)
MSFT   226.75 (-1.98%)
META   97.94 (-24.56%)
GOOGL   92.22 (-2.85%)
AMZN   110.96 (-4.06%)
TSLA   225.09 (+0.20%)
NVDA   131.76 (+2.17%)
NIO   9.98 (-7.68%)
BABA   65.84 (-3.90%)
AMD   58.60 (-1.89%)
T   18.03 (-0.61%)
MU   52.21 (-5.84%)
CGC   2.99 (-5.68%)
F   13.00 (+1.40%)
GE   76.00 (+0.72%)
DIS   104.44 (-0.18%)
AMC   6.51 (-1.96%)
PYPL   87.35 (-1.36%)
PFE   45.74 (-0.69%)
NFLX   296.94 (-0.56%)

Apple's revenue and profit edge up despite slowing economy

Thu., October 27, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo the Apple logo is displayed at the Apple store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Apple managed to boost both its sales and profit during a summertime quarter that depressed the fortunes of most other major tech companies, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone maker will be immune to a potential recession.

Even though Apple fared reasonably well, the July-September results released Thursday signaled that the world’s most valuable company is facing some of the same economic headwinds that hammered the profits of Microsoft and the corporate parents of both Google and Facebook.

Apple's fiscal fourth quarter revenue rose 8% from the same time last year to $90.1 billion. That was an improvement from the scant 2% uptick in revenue during its April-June quarter when supply problems caused by pandemic-related factory shutdowns dinged its sales.

The Cupertino, California, company's profit for the most recent quarter totaled $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, up by less than 1% from the same time last year.

Both the revenue and earnings per share were slightly above analyst estimates. But on the downside, sales of Apple's most popular product, the iPhone, and another big moneymaker, and the services division, were both lower than analysts had been anticipating — a sign consumers may be cutting back amid the highest inflation in 40 years.

Apple's shares dipped 1% in extended trading after the numbers came out, deepening a downturn that has been dragging down the high-flying stock throughout most of this year. Apple's stock has dropped almost 20% so far in 2022.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.