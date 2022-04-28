S&P 500   4,287.50 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,916.39 (+1.85%)
QQQ   328.01 (+3.55%)
AAPL   163.64 (+4.52%)
MSFT   289.63 (+2.26%)
FB   205.73 (+17.59%)
GOOGL   2,370.45 (+3.70%)
AMZN   2,891.93 (+4.65%)
TSLA   877.51 (-0.45%)
NVDA   197.82 (+7.42%)
BABA   90.91 (+2.93%)
NIO   16.93 (+1.01%)
AMD   89.64 (+5.57%)
CGC   5.45 (+4.21%)
MU   70.18 (+5.58%)
T   19.42 (+1.84%)
GE   77.73 (-0.61%)
F   14.62 (-1.55%)
DIS   115.29 (+0.07%)
AMC   15.64 (-1.32%)
PFE   50.51 (+1.55%)
PYPL   92.09 (+11.48%)
NFLX   199.52 (+5.82%)
Apple's revenue, profit top analyst views in latest quarter

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Michael Liedtke, AP Technology Writer


FIE - This May 21, 2021, photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple on Thursday, April 28, 2022, reported quarterly results that topped analysts' projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth comedown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.

The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies.

Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend will stand at 23 cents per share -- more than doubling from 10 years ago.

Even so, Apple is facing some of the same challenges confronting many other major technology companies. After enjoying a pandemic-driven boom, it’s becoming tougher to deliver the same levels of spectacular growth that drove tech-company stock prices to record highs. The crisis continues to fade away and growth on a year-to-year basis has become harder to maintain.

Apple’s most recent quarter illustrated the high hurdles the Cupertino, California, company is now trying to clear. Revenue for the period totaled $97.3 billion, yet it was only 9% higher than the same time last year. It marked the first time in the past six quarters that Apple hasn’t produced double-digit gains in year-over-year revenue growth. But the number exceeded the average revenue estimate of $94 billion among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research.

Quarterly profit came in at $25 billion, or $1.52 per share, a 6% increase from the same time last year. Analysts had predicted earnings per share of $1.42,

Apple’s stock ticked up by 1% in extended trading. Before the numbers came out, the shares were down roughly 10% from their peak in early January.


