Argentina hoping to entice remote workers with new visa

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina on Tuesday joined a growing list of countries trying to woo remote workers by implementing a temporary visa targeted at digital nomads, who can work anywhere in the world as long as they have a good internet connection.

Interior Minister Wado de Pedro said the government hopes the new visa will help the country bring in much-needed hard currency by attracting people interested in working temporarily in Argentina.

Those workers will “live the Argentine experience and return to their countries being the main salespeople of this beautiful country,” he said.

Digital nomads usually have a higher purchasing power and spend an average of around $3,000 a month, which is double what a regular tourist might spend, said Florencia Carignano, the national director for migration.

“We want to attract people who after the pandemic changed their mentality and now prioritize their freedom, want to visit new places and enjoy life in a different way,” she said. “The pandemic accelerated a trend that was already happening.”

Argentina will become the second country in South America to officially launch a visa targeting remote workers. Neighboring Brazil did so earlier this year.

“We know there are around 40 million people around the world who are digital nomads,” Carignano said.

The new visa will be valid for six months and can be renewed once, compared to a maximum of a three-month stay for a regular tourist visa. It will also provide a series of benefits, including discounts on flights with state-owned airline Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Only citizens of countries that do not require a tourist visa to enter Argentina will be eligible to apply. Applicants will have to submit a resume and a document that proves their work relationship with at least one employer.

Dozens of countries around the world, including several Caribbean islands, have launched programs to woo digital workers in part to make up for the shortfall in tourism as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were waiting for this decision by the government as it will undoubtedly have an impact on the city,” said Fernando Straface, international relations secretary for the city of Buenos Aires.

Argentina’s capital has been particularly active in trying to get remote workers to move to Buenos Aires, touting its solid infrastructure and the relative weak value of the local currency.

“We are an ideal destination for digital nomads because of the quality and cost of living,” Straface said. “Buenos Aires has consolidated its global reputation as a the leading city in the region to live, study and work.”

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.