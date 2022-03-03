Argentina reaches prospective deal to refinance $45B debt





BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina’s government announced Thursday that it reached a deal with the International Monetary Fund to refinance some $45 billion in debt, marking an attempt to stave off default and remove economic uncertainty that has hung over the country during two years of negotiations. The deal would allow Argentina to begin repaying its debt starting in 2026, and continue through 2034, the economy ministry said in a statement. The existing arrangement had concentrated payments in 2022 and 2023, the statement said.

Revised terms must be approved first by Argentina's Congress and then the IMF’s executive board to take effect. The government said it would submit legislation later Thursday, though it remained unclear whether the measure would pass.

Some of the government’s legislative coalition, particularly lawmakers allied with Vice President Cristina Fernández, who was president in 2007-2015, have already signaled their opposition. They begrudge the multilateral lender for forcing Argentina to adopt severe austerity measures in the past and fear this deal will produce similar circumstances.

Government-allied lawmakers may find common cause with members of the opposition, who will scrutinize the agreement’s details for signs that it could worsen the nation's economic prospects and impose hardship on ordinary people.

A committee in Congress’ lower house is expected to begin debating the issue Monday.

If approved, the deal would replace the lending program extended by the IMF in 2018 during the administration of conservative President Mauricio Macri. At the time, it was the biggest loan program that the IMF had ever granted to a single country.

President Alberto Fernández in late January announced an understanding with the IMF to refinance the debt, and the two sides had since been engaged in talks on the details.

The IMF said in a statement that the new program is “pragmatic and realistic” and that it aims to address Argentina's high and persistent inflation through reduced financing of the nation’s fiscal deficit.

It will “strengthen macroeconomic stability and attend to the deep challenges facing Argentina,” the statement said.

If you have a child in high school, they likely will not know a world that didn’t include social media. And for better or worse, social media is here to stay. That’s because these companies have developed ways to keep their users engaged. And engagement is the keyword.For the most part, social media companies generate money through ad revenue. Simply put, the more active (i.e. engaged) users they have, the more revenue they generate.Higher revenue leads to earnings growth. And earnings growth is always a harbinger of a higher stock price. That’s why it’s important for investors to pay attention to this sector even if they’re not active users of social media themselves.For the purposes of this presentation, we’re not including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The company is well known as the leading social media stock. However, the company’s recent troubles are also well documented. And as of this writing, FB stock remains under pressure. It may, and likely will become a buy and perhaps at a better valuation. But for now, Facebook doesn’t get a like.But if you’re interested in which social media stocks may be good buys, we’re happy to give you “7 Social Media Stocks That Are Worth Your Attention”