Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
S&P 500   4,274.04
DOW   33,980.32
QQQ   328.49
Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks 
Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West
Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports 
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Egypt's central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Target takes a hit after heavy discounts to clear inventory
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)

Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

Thu., August 18, 2022 | The Associated Press


Flames burn beyond fashion designer Giorgio Armani's villa on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The designer and his guests evacuated overnight to a boat in the port, and the flames stopped short of the property, according to his press office. (Armani Press Office Via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens of others were forced to flee from their vacation villas overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish the remnants of two wildfires on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria on Thursday.

A photo shows flames that appear to encroach on Armani’s villa, but his press office said they stopped short of the property. Armani and guests evacuated to a boat in the harbor overnight.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced around 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency two Canadairs were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain and that the wind had dropped off.

"After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal," Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

Local officials appealed for any information that would help identify the cause of the blaze, which started in two points 400 meters (a quarter-mile) apart.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and the Tunisia, is a popular beach and trekking destination that includes ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.