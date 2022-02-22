Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there was “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital's most popular squares.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with a firearm is in the store, police are at the location with many (specialized) units to bring the situation under control.”

Police cleared and sealed off the nearby Leidseplein square and urged people living there or in shops or cafes nearby to remain indoors. The square is ringed by bars and restaurants and close to one of the Dutch capital's main shopping streets.

As police lines were set up to keep people away from the store, a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead.

The police later asked people not to publish images or livestream the hostage situation “for the safety of the people involved and our deployment.”

Earlier, video posted on social media appeared to show an armed person in the store, apparently holding somebody else. It was not clear how many people were in the store.

Local broadcaster AT5 suggested that the standoff was the result of an attempted armed robbery. AT5 said witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

A spokesman for Apple in the Netherlands could not be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.