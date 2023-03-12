S&P 500   3,861.59
DOW   31,909.64
QQQ   288.55
Yellen: No federal bailout for collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Israel to weigh action after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Neither protests nor garbage piles stop French pension bill
2 foreign tourists die in Kenya nature reserve crash
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling

Sun., March 12, 2023 | The Associated Press

This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site of the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope. Pressure is building on the social media platform TikTok to urge President Joe Biden to reject an oil development project on Alaska's North Slope from young voters concerned about climate change. That's blunted by Alaska Native leaders who support ConocoPhillips' development called Willow. (ConocoPhillips via AP, File)
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.The announcement, which is expected as soon as Sunday evening, comes as regulators prepare to announce a final decision on the Willow project, a controversial oil drilling plan pushed by ConocoPhillips. The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.The plan has two parts. First, the official said, Biden will bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean, closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration. Second, the administration will develop new rules for more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska. The official said the area includes the Teshekpuk Lake, Utukok Uplands, Colville River, Kasegaluk Lagoon and Peard Bay Special Areas.It's unclear whether the announcement will mollify environmentalists, particularly young activists who have flooded social media with critiques of the Willow project, if the administration ultimately announces it will allow the Willow project to move forward.Willow would be the biggest new oil field in decades in Alaska, producing up to 180,000 barrels per day, according to ConocoPhillips.

