AAPL   353.15 (+0.30%)
MSFT   195.15 (+0.82%)
FB   234.14 (-0.64%)
AMZN   2,644.78 (+1.13%)
NVDA   366.36 (+1.00%)
CGC   17.40 (-2.25%)
BABA   223.13 (+0.23%)
MU   51.26 (+0.47%)
GE   7.29 (-2.41%)
TSLA   995.19 (+1.33%)
AMD   55.26 (+1.47%)
T   30.40 (-1.27%)
F   6.41 (-2.14%)
GILD   74.15 (-0.63%)
DIS   117.40 (-0.88%)
BAC   25.24 (-2.21%)
BA   192.47 (-2.60%)
Log in

As equality protests rage, Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's retired

Posted on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The owner of the Uncle Ben’s brand of rice says the brand will “evolve” in response to concerns about racial stereotyping. The announcement Wednesday arrived hours after Quaker Oats said it was retiring its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mixes. Caroline Sherman, a spokeswoman for Mars, which owns Uncle Ben’s, says the company is listening to the voices of consumers, especially in the black community, and recognizes that now is the right time to evolve the brand, including its visual identity.

_____

Quaker Oats is retiring the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character's origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it's overhauled pancake mix and syrup will hit shelves by the fourth quarter of 2020. The company will announce the new name at a later date.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," said Kristin Kroepfl of Quaker Foods North America. "While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

PepsiCo also announced a five-year, $400 million initiative “to lift up black communities and increase black representation at PepsiCo.”

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, activists and consumers have demanded that companies take a stand against racial injustice or lose their business.

Land O'Lakes announced earlier this year that it would no longer use the Native American woman who had graced its packages of butter, cheese and other products since the late 1920s.

