Asia shares mixed in thin holiday trading after Wall St gain

Journalists film an electronic stock board showing reopened Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tokyo Stock Exchange building is seen Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A TV crew films an electronic stock board showing reopened Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People look at an electronic stock board showing reopened Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Journalists film an electronic stock board showing reopened Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Journalists film an electronic stock board showing reopening of Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Journalists film an electronic stock board showing reopened Japan's Nikkei 225 index at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tokyo's market resumed trading Friday after a full-day outage due to a malfunction in its computer systems. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Asian shares were mixed Friday in thin holiday trading, with markets in South Korea, Shanghai and Hong Kong closed.
The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains to edge 0.1% higher, to 23,211.35, as the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading after an all day outage Thursday due to a technical failure.
Reports that the Japanese government is preparing new stimulus measures to help the economy recover from a prolonged downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic provided only a temporary lift.
Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.8% to 5,85.80 after the release of discouraging retail sales data. Shares in Singapore and Indonesia also fell.
On Wall Street, stocks closed higher after pinballing through another shaky day of trading, as investors wait to see if Washington can get past its partisanship to deliver another economic rescue package.
The S&P 500 ended the day 0.5% higher, at 3,380.80, but it careened from an early 1% gain to a slight loss before arriving there.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 27,816.90 after earlier bouncing between a gain of 259 points and a loss of 112. The Nasdaq composite rose 1.4%, to 11,326.51 as big tech-oriented stocks propped up the market, much as they have through the pandemic.
Such big swings have become typical recently, as investors handicap the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans, restore jobless benefits for laid-off workers and deliver assistance to airlines and other industries hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued their talks on Thursday, but no breakthrough arrived before stock trading ended on Wall Street. Instead, there were only hopes that were periodically raised and dashed as government officials took turns criticizing each other.
“Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.
Data reports released in the morning painted a mixed picture on the economy, further roiling the mood.
One indicated the pace of layoffs across the country may have slowed last week, with the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits falling to 837,000 from 873,000. It’s a larger decline than economists expected, though the number remains incredibly high compared with before the pandemic.
“We’re certainly expecting the employment situation to slowly improve,” Wren said. “Things seem to be moving in the right direction.”
Consumer spending also strengthened by more than expected in August, which is key because it’s the main driver of the U.S. economy. But other reports were more discouraging. Personal incomes weakened by more than expected last month, and growth in the country's manufacturing sector also fell short of forecasts.
Other warning signs are looming for the economy, which has seen some slowdowns recently after the last round of stimulus approved by Congress expired. The Walt Disney Co. and other major companies have announced even more layoffs this week, and the clock is ticking on Washington to offer more support.
The CEO of American Airlines said that it would reverse the furloughs of 19,000 workers if Washington can reach a deal with $25 billion for airlines “over the next few days.” United Airlines told government leaders that it could also undo the furloughs of 13,000 workers.
United Airline's stock gained 1.2%, and American Airlines shares rose 2.4%, but only after a turbulent day of ups and downs.
Continued strength for Big Tech stocks helped to lift the market. Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, Facebook and Google's parent company alone accounted for the bulk of the S&P 500's gain.
Investors say another round of economic aid from Congress is crucial given the slowdowns already seen. Mnuchin and Pelosi have worked effectively together in the past, and they helped drive through the previous economic rescue approved by Congress in March. But the country’s partisan divide has only deepened since then, which has stymied progress. The next election is only about a month away.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.68% from 0.67% late Thursday.
In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 43 cents to $38.29 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $1.50 to $38.72 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 45 cents to $40.48 per barrel.
The dollar strengthened to 105.59 Japanese yen from 105.54 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1730 from $1.1747.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.
What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks
Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.
At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.
Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.
Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.
If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.
View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".