Asia stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

Friday, April 23, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 23, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street fell following a report that President Joe Biden will propose raising taxes on wealthy investors. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street fell following a report that President Joe Biden will propose raising taxes on the wealthiest investors.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul rose while Tokyo and Sydney retreated.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% overnight after Bloomberg News, citing unidentified sources, said Biden will propose raising taxes on people who make more than $1 million on stock trades.

That added to a mix of better corporate profits and U.S. hiring, unease that inflation and interest rates might rise and renewed coronavirus infections that have prompted some governments to tighten anti-disease controls.

Investors are struggling “to navigate through a very muddled global outlook" and earnings reports that have "priced in a slow return to pre-pandemic life,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose less than 0.1% to 3,466.68 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8% to 28,960.35. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.9% to 29,014.32.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.2% to 3,183.58 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.1% to 7,045.60.

India's Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 48,096.32. New Zealand and Jakarta rose while Singapore and Bangkok retreated.

Selling on Wall Street was widespread following the report about Biden's tax plan.

According to Bloomberg, it would raise the capital gains tax to 39.6% for investors who make more than $1 million, or more than double the current rate for Americans in that income bracket. It said a separate surtax on investment income could boost the total tax rate for wealthy investors as high as 43.3%.

Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the skid. Treasury yields held mostly steady.

The S&P 500 declined to 4,134.98. It is down 1.2% for the week after hitting a high on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% to 33,815.90. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% to 13,818.41.

The last round of U.S. government stimulus helped to lift retail investors in the biggest global market. Now, investors are weighing other proposals out of Washington, including tax changes and Biden's proposed $2.3 million infrastructure spending package.

Investors also are looking for signs of possible economic improvement as the bulk of companies in the S&P 500 are reporting quarterly results. Also Thursday, the Labor Department reported the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell again last week to its lowest level since the pandemic struck.

China, the world's second-largest economy and a major importer, rebounded late last year and the United States is showing solid signs of recovery. Europe and other parts of the world lag behind.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 50 cents to $61.93 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract advanced 8 cents on Thursday to $61.43. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 42 cents to $65.82 per barrel in London. It added 8 cents the previous session to $65.40 a barrel.

The dollar declined to 107.89 yen from Thursday's 108.10 yen. The euro advanced to $1.2029 from $1.2008.

Featured Article: Stock Selection - What is cash flow?



7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On

To say it’s been a rough two years for the cannabis industry is an understatement. Due to a combination of issues (including some self-inflicted wounds), the cannabis boom predicted in 2018 has not materialized. But that could be about to change.

If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, it will likely be part of a “Blue Wave” that will bring Democratic party control of both houses of Congress. And even if President Trump successfully wins a second term, it is still possible that Republicans could lose their hold on the Senate.

The bottom line is there is a range of outcomes that are possible. Most of those outcomes are favorable to the legalization of marijuana. And even if cannabis is not made legal on the federal level, it seems likely that the remaining states holding out will take steps to legalization. That’s because, like gambling, cannabis may create an economic lift that cash-strapped states may find too difficult to turn down.

One thing is certain. If you wait until the right time, you’ll have missed out on some eye-popping initial gains. But to get that reward in the future, you’ll need to assume some risk now. In this special presentation, we’ve identified seven cannabis stocks that you can consider when evaluating your opportunity in the cannabis sector.

View the "7 Marijuana Stocks Worth Speculating On ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.