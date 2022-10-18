Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   271.48 (+0.79%)
AAPL   143.75 (+0.94%)
MSFT   238.50 (+0.41%)
META   132.80 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   100.77 (+0.80%)
AMZN   116.36 (+2.26%)
TSLA   220.19 (+0.38%)
NVDA   119.67 (+0.66%)
NIO   12.21 (+0.00%)
BABA   76.34 (-0.56%)
AMD   57.92 (-0.07%)
T   15.60 (+1.89%)
MU   52.55 (-1.78%)
CGC   2.59 (+2.37%)
F   12.03 (+1.69%)
GE   70.70 (+3.02%)
DIS   98.48 (+1.18%)
AMC   6.51 (+2.36%)
PYPL   85.29 (+0.74%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.86 (-1.73%)
QQQ   271.48 (+0.79%)
AAPL   143.75 (+0.94%)
MSFT   238.50 (+0.41%)
META   132.80 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   100.77 (+0.80%)
AMZN   116.36 (+2.26%)
TSLA   220.19 (+0.38%)
NVDA   119.67 (+0.66%)
NIO   12.21 (+0.00%)
BABA   76.34 (-0.56%)
AMD   57.92 (-0.07%)
T   15.60 (+1.89%)
MU   52.55 (-1.78%)
CGC   2.59 (+2.37%)
F   12.03 (+1.69%)
GE   70.70 (+3.02%)
DIS   98.48 (+1.18%)
AMC   6.51 (+2.36%)
PYPL   85.29 (+0.74%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.86 (-1.73%)
QQQ   271.48 (+0.79%)
AAPL   143.75 (+0.94%)
MSFT   238.50 (+0.41%)
META   132.80 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   100.77 (+0.80%)
AMZN   116.36 (+2.26%)
TSLA   220.19 (+0.38%)
NVDA   119.67 (+0.66%)
NIO   12.21 (+0.00%)
BABA   76.34 (-0.56%)
AMD   57.92 (-0.07%)
T   15.60 (+1.89%)
MU   52.55 (-1.78%)
CGC   2.59 (+2.37%)
F   12.03 (+1.69%)
GE   70.70 (+3.02%)
DIS   98.48 (+1.18%)
AMC   6.51 (+2.36%)
PYPL   85.29 (+0.74%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.86 (-1.73%)
QQQ   271.48 (+0.79%)
AAPL   143.75 (+0.94%)
MSFT   238.50 (+0.41%)
META   132.80 (-0.93%)
GOOGL   100.77 (+0.80%)
AMZN   116.36 (+2.26%)
TSLA   220.19 (+0.38%)
NVDA   119.67 (+0.66%)
NIO   12.21 (+0.00%)
BABA   76.34 (-0.56%)
AMD   57.92 (-0.07%)
T   15.60 (+1.89%)
MU   52.55 (-1.78%)
CGC   2.59 (+2.37%)
F   12.03 (+1.69%)
GE   70.70 (+3.02%)
DIS   98.48 (+1.18%)
AMC   6.51 (+2.36%)
PYPL   85.29 (+0.74%)
PFE   44.09 (+1.01%)
NFLX   240.86 (-1.73%)

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer

A person wearing a protective mask stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index as a vehicle passing by at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports.

Tokyo advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. The yen stayed near a two-decade low near 149 to the dollar. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.1% on Tuesday after investment bank Goldman Sachs, military contractor Lockheed Martin and others reported strong results.

Market sentiment is “looking positive so far amid forecast-beating earnings,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

The profit reports helped at least temporarily offset investor worries that repeated interest rate hikes by U.S., European and Asian central banks to control inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

That concern has helped to drag U.S. stocks into a bear market, or a decline of more than 20% by the S&P 500 from its January high.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 27,353.87 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,072.85. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.9% to 16,766.79.

The Kospi in Seoul added less than 0.1% to 2,251.88 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 6,807.80. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 gained 3,719.98 as 90% of the stocks in the index rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% to close at 30,523.80. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.9% to 10,772.40.

With no major economic data releases planned this week, investors focused on corporate earnings.

Goldman Sachs rose 2.3%, which helped to lift other lenders. Lockheed Martin jumped 8.7%, giving other military-related stocks a boost. General Dynamics rose 3.8%, Northrop Grumman gained 6.7% and Raytheon Technologies added 3.4%.


Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.3% after reporting solid financial result s but a narrowed forecast as it deals with a strong dollar cutting into sales outside the United States.

American Airlines, Union Pacific and American Express also report results this week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 99 cents to $83.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 66 cents to $90.69 per barrel in London.

The dollar eased to 149.16 yen from Tuesday's 149.21 yen. The euro rose to 98.52 cents from 98.50 cents.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin right now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Dynamics (GD)
2.8832 of 5 stars		$237.48+3.8%2.12%20.09Moderate Buy$260.56
Northrop Grumman (NOC)
2.378 of 5 stars		$506.80+6.7%1.37%14.11Moderate Buy$517.31
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.3686 of 5 stars		$313.85+2.3%3.19%7.10Hold$404.81
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
2.6216 of 5 stars		$431.84+8.7%2.59%24.99Hold$453.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.