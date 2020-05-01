Asia Today: S Korea reports 6 new cases, focuses on economy













BANGKOK (AP) — South Korea on Saturday reported six fresh cases of the coronavirus, continuing a monthlong streak of below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national figures to 10,780 confirmed cases and 250 virus-related deaths.

At least 1,081 cases have been linked to international arrivals, but these have also declined in recent weeks as the government strengthened border controls, such as enforcing 14-day quarantines on all overseas passengers.

Daegu reported no new cases.

With infections slowing, government officials have been relaxing social distancing guidelines and shifting focus on easing the shock on the economy. During the first three months, the economy saw its worst contraction since late 2008 as the pandemic hit both domestic consumption and exports.

Health authorities still raise concern about a broader “quiet spread” and are planning antibody tests to learn how widespread the virus is.

