Asia Today: Tokyo cases hit record as gov't mulls emergency

Passengers wearing face-masks to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, ride a canal ferry in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Thailand planned to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported over 300 new virus cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death, an official said. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Performers rehearse near the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre under construction for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk on an unseasonably cold day at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past a popular pub alley in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
Delivery drivers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk along a staircase at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks on an unseasonably cold day at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk on an unseasonably cold day at an office and shopping complex in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus closes the door of a shop under renovation in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. China's Hebei province is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province, which is adjacent to the capital Beijing and is due to host events for next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks on a street as the capital city is hit by cold wind in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus head to work as the capital city is hit by cold wind in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and covered with fur hoods walk on a street as capital city is hit by cold wind in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo on Wednesday reported a daily record of 1,591 coronavirus cases as the national government prepares to declare a state of emergency this week to cope with a new wave of infections.
Those needing critical care in the capital also reached a record 113 people, according to the metropolitan government.
Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, called the situation “extremely serious” but stopped short of criticizing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for acting too slow to contain the latest outbreak, as some have suggested.
“Please take this virus seriously, and don’t think it’s just another flu,” Nakagawa said, warning hospital care was getting stretched thin.
Japan has confirmed more than 250,000 cases, including over 3,700 deaths.
Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region:
— Thailand is planning to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported 365 new cases around the country on Wednesday and one new death. Authorities have focused their efforts on migrant workers mainly in the seafood industry in Samut Sakhon province that has been the epicenter of the new outbreak. They're also trying to trace itinerant gamblers who travel widely and are blamed for a second major hotspot outside Bangkok. Among the new cases, 250 are locally transmitted among Thais and 99 are migrant workers. The rest are overseas arrivals. That brings the total to 9,331, including 66 deaths — the latest being long-distance truck driver who worked from Samut Sakhon. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesperson for the COVID-19 coordinating center, said there were plans to test workers at more than 10,000 factories in Samut Sakhon, 100 of which have more than 500 employees each. The government has ordered a partial lockdown around Thailand, with strict travel restrictions in some areas. Schools, bars, gambling parlors and other public gathering places have been closed, although malls, departments stores and restaurants remain open with curtailed hours.
— China's Hebei is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in coronavirus cases in the province adjacent to the capital Beijing that's due to host events for next year’s Winter Olympics. The National Health Commission on Wednesday reported another 20 cases in Hebei, bringing the province’s total to 39 since Sunday. The top provincial official said residents of areas classified as medium or high risk, primarily in the cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, were being tested and barred from going out. Those in neighborhoods ranked as medium risk could only leave after showing a negative test for the virus. Classes are shifting online and school dormitories are in lockdown. Also Wednesday, single cases were also reported in Beijing and the provinces of Lioaning and Heilongjiang, where mass testing and limited lockdowns have also been enforced. Liaoning’s provincial capital Shenyang has ordered people in16 districts to stay home and anyone seeking to leave the city must present a negative test obtained within 72 hours of departure, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging migrant workers to stay put during the Lunar New Year holidays next month. School classes are being dismissed early and tourists have been told not to come to Beijing.
