Asian shares drop amid worries over spreading COVID-19 cases

A currency trader stands near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, a giant American Flag hangs on the New York Stock Exchange. Wall Street is moving past the uncertainty of election season and, if history is a guide, investors can indeed breathe a sigh of relief. Stocks typically post solid gains following an election, no matter which party controls the White House or Congress. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have opened lower as rising cases of coronavirus infections in the U.S., Europe and Asia add to worries that economies will once again be hamstrung by pandemic restrictions on travel and businesses.
Reports of surging COVID-19 cases have had a sobering effect on markets that had advanced on hopes for a vaccine and expectations that pro-business policies will continue after last week’s U.S. elections.
“It feels a bit deflated today as investors look to hunker down for what is bound to be a winter of discontent. But beyond the market concerns, the vaccine cannot get here quick enough as what should be a festive time of the year looks bound to be weeks of holiday gloom," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 1.0% to 25,254.31. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 6,383.70. South Korea's Kospi edged 0.2% lower to 2,471.26. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.8% to 25,958.49, while the Shanghai Composite dipped 1.3% to 3,294.57.
In Japan, where the pandemic had been relatively under control at fewer than 2,000 cumulative deaths, the number of reported daily cases nationwide reached a record for the country on Thursday, at more than 1,660 people. Especially affected were Tokyo and the northern island of Hokkaido, raising worries that a recent government campaign to discount domestic travel might have been a cause.
Outbreaks in many parts of the world have doused optimism over early results for a potential vaccine that had investors envisioning a possible return to normal. Such hopes have been tempered by a recognition that hurdles remain before the vaccine can become widespread, with medical workers and those with health risks likely getting access to such protection first.
Pessimism over scant chances the Democrats and Republicans will manage to reach agreement on further economic stimulus before the end of the year is another factor pulling shares lower, said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.
On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, issues related to real estate, transportation and energy were all falling, he said.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index fell 1%, to 3,537.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1% to 29,080.17 and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.7%, to 11,709.59.
The trend is worsening in the U.S., in almost every state. In New York, for example, the state is ordering restaurants, bars and gyms to close at 10 p.m., beginning Friday.
New York was devastated by the virus earlier this year but seemed to have gotten it largely under control. In Europe, several governments have brought back even tougher restrictions that will likely restrain the economy.
Declines in U.S. Big Tech stocks, which have held out well throughout much of the pandemic, helped pull the market lower. Microsoft and Facebook each slipped 0.5% on Wall Street.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 45 cents to $40.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 33 cents to $41.12 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 43 cents to $43.10 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 104.88 Japanese yen from 105.13 yen late Thursday. The euro cost $1.1810, up from $1.1803.
___
AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Daimian J. Troise contributed.
7 Valuable China Stocks That May Get Delisted
As if investors didn’t have enough to think about in 2020, tensions between the United States and China are continuing to flare up. One of the issues, of course, is the “what did they know and when did they know it” events surrounding the novel coronavirus. There are also issues surrounding global supply chains and the fate of 5G networking.
But another issue that should be drawing the concern of investors is the threat of Chinese stocks being delisted from American exchanges. On Friday, June 26 Luckin Coffee was delisted from the NASDAQ. The company had been in hot water since reports early this year that it had credited itself with thousands of phantom sales.
But that isn’t the reason for the delisting. The reality is that Chinese companies don’t abide by the same agreed upon accounting standards as American companies. And that can make it harder for investors to get an accurate picture of what is going on with their business at a given moment.
However, like most issues between the two countries, it’s not as simple as that. There are Chinese companies that are considering voluntarily and unilaterally removing themselves from American exchanges and list on the Hong Kong or Shanghai exchanges.
While neither of these moves would mean that U.S. investors would be prohibited from trading these stocks, it could make it more difficult.
U.S. relations with China will be an issue during this election year, and likely beyond. It would be well worth your time and attention to pay careful attention to your current or planned exposure to these China stocks.
View the "7 Valuable China Stocks That May Get Delisted".