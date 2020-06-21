Asian shares mostly higher as US reports surging virus cases

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 22, 2020. Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Monday despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged sharply. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher Monday in Asia despite reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and worldwide has surged sharply.
Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai logged modest gains and Hong Kong slipped.
Australian shares got a boost from reports that consumer spending has rebounded more quickly than expected, analysts said.
“However, that partly reflects pent-up demand and the strong support from government initiatives. Employment income has slumped and we only expect spending to return to pre-virus levels next year,” Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a report.
Robust availability of funding thanks to massive government and central bank stimulus appears to be offsetting jitters over the pandemic, analysts said.
Prices are already considered relatively high and “out of whack" with earnings expectations, Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. “And so, investors may be increasingly nervous about being caught on the wrong side of ‘irrational exuberance,' “ it said.
On top of that, the “sheer speed and amplitude of the equity market rebound ... from the depths of the March sell-off may also counsel some patience rather than haste; prudently pausing to take profits for the quarter," it said.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher to 22,499.32, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 24,581.34. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.1% to 2,138.42, while in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 picked up 0.3% to 5,959.70.
The Shanghai Composite index also added 0.3% to 2,975.57. Shares rose in Taiwan and Singapore but fell in Jakarta.
The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The UN health agency said on Sunday that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. India confirmed 15,400 new cases.
The United States also reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, with the daily totals their highest since May 1. A large share of the cases are in the South, West and Midwest, where hospitals in some areas are becoming overwhelmed.
Case numbers in South Korea and China appeared to be moderating after recent outbreaks centered in their capitals.
Great uncertainty remains over whether countries that have been relaxing pandemic-fighting restrictions on travel and business might end up re-imposing broader controls that would slow a recovery from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.
“The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic slows economic recovery could increasingly come into focus. These shifting dynamics are always challenging to equate," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.
Word that Apple will temporarily close 11 stores as coronavirus cases rise across swaths of the South and West, just weeks after reopening them, helped spur a bout of selling on Wall Street on Friday.
The S&P 500 ended a wobbly day down 0.6% at 3,097.74 after mounting worries about the rising coronavirus infections undercut an early rally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% to 25,871.46, while the Nasdaq composite inched up by less than 0.1%, to 9,946.12.
The simultaneous expiration of contracts for stock options and futures, an occasional occurrence that can drive bouts of buying and selling and is known as “quadruple witching day," added to volatility.
Even if widespread stay-at-home orders don’t happen, the fear is that scared shoppers may still shy away from stores and businesses may pull back on their own spending.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady Monday at 0.69% after climbing as high as 0.74% on Friday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
A barrel of U.S. crude oil for delivery in July gave up 17 cents to $39.58 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 2.3% to settle at $39.75 on Friday.
Brent crude, the international standard, lost 3 cents to $42.16 per barrel. It gained 1.6% to settle at $42.19 per barrel and the week's end.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar was at 106.89 Japanese yen, up from 106.87 on Friday. The euro rose to $1.1193 from $1.1178.
7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip
It may seem hard to believe, but the current chaos in the energy sector, and oil stocks, in particular, will pass. The novel coronavirus that has birthed a global pandemic is being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918.
Of course, when you have once in a century event, it’s difficult to look back in history and make an apples-to-apples comparison to our current situation. This isn’t to minimize our current situation. It’s simply to say that the market is forward-looking, but it’s also emotional. And it also hates uncertainty.
In a typical economic downturn, demand decreases, and investors are advised to “buy the dip.” But in the current environment, demand has been destroyed. Millions of Americans are being asked, and in some cases ordered, to stay home. And this simply means that oil demand is down. And investors are looking at prices that are, in some cases, at all-time lows.
The trading app Robinhood is frequented by millennial investors. And according to the latest information, many investors are trying to buy the dip on old guard oil stocks. That may be a mistake.
But the energy sector is about more than just oil stocks. There are several companies that are holding their own in the current environment. And that means when the economy opens up, these companies will be well-positioned for further growth.
Currently, the volatility and uncertainty surrounding energy stocks make them a poor choice for growth investors. However, many of these companies in this presentation offer a secure dividend that, along with the potential for capital appreciation, can make them a solid play for income investors.
View the "7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip".