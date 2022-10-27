Asian shares mostly lower as Japan preps massive stimulus

S&P 500   3,807.30
DOW   32,033.28
QQQ   272.87
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Top 10 Horror Movie Entrepreneurs
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,807.30
DOW   32,033.28
QQQ   272.87
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Top 10 Horror Movie Entrepreneurs
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,807.30
DOW   32,033.28
QQQ   272.87
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Top 10 Horror Movie Entrepreneurs
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,807.30
DOW   32,033.28
QQQ   272.87
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
4 Down Market Stocks (Ad)pixel
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Top 10 Horror Movie Entrepreneurs
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Asian shares mostly lower as Japan preps massive stimulus

Thu., October 27, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer

People push their bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where tech sector losses offset gains in other parts of the market. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where tech sector losses offset gains in other parts of the market.

Tokyo’s benchmark slipped as the government was preparing about $490 billion in stimulus spending to help the world’s No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.5% to 27,210.03 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.3% to 15,069.69. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8% to 2,958.25.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.4% to 2,278.64. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.8% to 6,788.00.

The economic stimulus package due for approval Friday includes government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) in subsidies and other measures to help soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. It is also designed to help shore up support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose popularity has taken a beating due to a scandal over ties between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the South Korea-based Unification church.

Thursday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, with about 44% of stocks within the benchmark index losing ground. It closed at 3,807.30.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6% to 10,792.67, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 32,033.28.

Smaller company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index added 0.1% to 1,806.32.

Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, plummeted 24.6% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. It joined other tech and communications stocks, such as Google's parent company, Alphabet, and Microsoft, in reporting weak results and worrisome forecasts over advertising demand. Alphabet fell 2.9% and Microsoft slid 2%.


Amazon slid 19% in after-hours trading after the retail giant issued an estimate for sales in the last quarter of the year came in well below analysts' forecasts. The stock fell 4.1% in regular trading before the release of its latest quarterly results.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar jumped 7.7% after it handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts. The big gain helped boost the 30-company Dow.

Another pullback in long-term Treasury yields helped support stocks in companies that weren't reporting quarterly results. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, fell to 3.91% from 4.01% late Wednesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.30% from 4.42%.

Excluding the Nasdaq, the major indexes are on pace for weekly gains. And the S&P 500 remains solidly on track to end October in the green.

Markets got some encouraging economic news Thursday as the government reported the U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%. That marks a turnaround after the economy contracted during the first half of the year.

The economy has been under pressure from stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's efforts to raise interest rates in order to cool prices. The central bank is trying to slow economic growth through rate increases, but the strategy risks going too far and brining on a recession.

The rising interest rates have made borrowing more difficult, particularly with mortgage rates. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week.

Central banks around the world also have been raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation. The European Central Bank piled on another outsized interest rate hike on Thursday. Markets in Europe were mixed.

Wall Street has more earnings to review Friday, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Charter Communications.

Meanwhile, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Thursday that insurer Arch Capital Group will replace Twitter in the S&P 500 index before the opening of trading on Tuesday. The move comes ahead of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in a transaction expected to close Friday.

In other trading, the dollar fell to 146.20 yen from 136.31 late Thursday. The euro

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.5414 of 5 stars		$107.55+0.4%3.27%11.77Moderate Buy$105.37
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.8848 of 5 stars		$92.22-2.9%N/A18.31Moderate Buy$136.10
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.