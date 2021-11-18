QQQ   401.75 (+1.04%)
AAPL   157.87 (+2.85%)
MSFT   341.27 (+0.63%)
FB   338.69 (-0.61%)
GOOGL   2,996.77 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,696.06 (+4.14%)
TSLA   1,096.38 (+0.68%)
NVDA   316.75 (+8.25%)
BABA   143.60 (-11.13%)
NIO   38.41 (-3.18%)
CGC   12.35 (-9.19%)
AMD   155.02 (+2.43%)
GE   100.67 (-1.29%)
MU   77.02 (+2.07%)
T   24.39 (-1.09%)
F   19.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   155.58 (-1.11%)
ACB   7.01 (-11.15%)
AMC   40.41 (-4.08%)
PFE   51.41 (+1.06%)
BA   227.25 (+0.28%)
QQQ   401.75 (+1.04%)
AAPL   157.87 (+2.85%)
MSFT   341.27 (+0.63%)
FB   338.69 (-0.61%)
GOOGL   2,996.77 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,696.06 (+4.14%)
TSLA   1,096.38 (+0.68%)
NVDA   316.75 (+8.25%)
BABA   143.60 (-11.13%)
NIO   38.41 (-3.18%)
CGC   12.35 (-9.19%)
AMD   155.02 (+2.43%)
GE   100.67 (-1.29%)
MU   77.02 (+2.07%)
T   24.39 (-1.09%)
F   19.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   155.58 (-1.11%)
ACB   7.01 (-11.15%)
AMC   40.41 (-4.08%)
PFE   51.41 (+1.06%)
BA   227.25 (+0.28%)
QQQ   401.75 (+1.04%)
AAPL   157.87 (+2.85%)
MSFT   341.27 (+0.63%)
FB   338.69 (-0.61%)
GOOGL   2,996.77 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,696.06 (+4.14%)
TSLA   1,096.38 (+0.68%)
NVDA   316.75 (+8.25%)
BABA   143.60 (-11.13%)
NIO   38.41 (-3.18%)
CGC   12.35 (-9.19%)
AMD   155.02 (+2.43%)
GE   100.67 (-1.29%)
MU   77.02 (+2.07%)
T   24.39 (-1.09%)
F   19.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   155.58 (-1.11%)
ACB   7.01 (-11.15%)
AMC   40.41 (-4.08%)
PFE   51.41 (+1.06%)
BA   227.25 (+0.28%)
QQQ   401.75 (+1.04%)
AAPL   157.87 (+2.85%)
MSFT   341.27 (+0.63%)
FB   338.69 (-0.61%)
GOOGL   2,996.77 (+1.21%)
AMZN   3,696.06 (+4.14%)
TSLA   1,096.38 (+0.68%)
NVDA   316.75 (+8.25%)
BABA   143.60 (-11.13%)
NIO   38.41 (-3.18%)
CGC   12.35 (-9.19%)
AMD   155.02 (+2.43%)
GE   100.67 (-1.29%)
MU   77.02 (+2.07%)
T   24.39 (-1.09%)
F   19.56 (-1.51%)
DIS   155.58 (-1.11%)
ACB   7.01 (-11.15%)
AMC   40.41 (-4.08%)
PFE   51.41 (+1.06%)
BA   227.25 (+0.28%)

Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index advanced 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain.

Investors are shifting focus from corporate earnings to the longer-term outlook for global economies and whether central banks might feel pressure to cool rising prices by rolling back stimulus faster than planned.

Inflation is “currently the main focal area for the markets,” Fawad Razaqzada of ThinkMarkets said in a report.

On Friday, Japan's government reported October consumer inflation eased to 0.1% over a year earlier from the previous month's 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,531.26 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 29,718.62. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.7% to 24,878.87.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.4% to 2,958.64 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,391.60. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Bangkok and Jakarta gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,704.54 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% to 35,870.95. The Nasdaq composite gained 72.14 points to 15,993.71.

Nvidia Corp. jumped 8.3% after the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong results. Other chipmakers also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 2.4% and Micron Technology Inc. rose 2.1%.

Macy’s Inc. surged 21.2% after the department store chain beat profit forecasts.

Two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 fell. Gains by big technology companies and retailers offset losses in other sectors as investors sized up the latest corporate earnings.

Also Thursday, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for a seventh week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. stocks have risen early October as companies report stronger profits than expected.

Companies in the S&P 500 have reported overall earnings growth of 39%. That outpaces earlier forecasts in June for 23% growth for the quarter.

Companies face higher costs for raw materials and supply chain problems. Consumers have so far absorbed price hikes, but analysts fear they could eventually rein in spending if increases continue.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 65 cents to $79.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, gained 72 cents to $81.96 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.38 yen from Thursday's 114.27 yen. The euro declined to $1.1356 from $1.1370.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Micron Technology (MU)3.6$77.02+2.1%0.52%14.96Buy$102.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.