S&P 500   4,511.61
DOW   34,807.46
QQQ   356.96
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
Live updates: Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy
One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
S&P 500   4,511.61
DOW   34,807.46
QQQ   356.96
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
Live updates: Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy
One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
S&P 500   4,511.61
DOW   34,807.46
QQQ   356.96
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
Live updates: Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy
One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
S&P 500   4,511.61
DOW   34,807.46
QQQ   356.96
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
EXPLAINER: What is known about the China Eastern plane crash
Live updates: Germany refuses to boycott Russian energy
One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Is FedEx Worth The Risk?

Asian shares rise after Wall Street rally led by tech shares

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer


A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Wednesday, following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Benchmarks were higher across the Asian region, despite worries about rising energy costs. Oil prices rose, while the dollar gained against the Japanese yen.

Investors were also closely watching what might happen with President Joe Biden joining a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was set to make a much anticipated online speech in Japan's parliament. Japan, which has abided by a pacifist constitution after its defeat in World War II, has taken an unusually vocal position on the war in Ukraine, joining in sanctions against Russia alongside the Western nations.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.7% in morning trading to 27,947.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5% to 7,374.10. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,730.13. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.4% to 22,410.06, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,274.69.

“With few levers remaining to pressure Russia short of military intervention, the market is beginning to price in the loss of a significant amount of Russian oil needing to be backfilled. It could take years for Russian oil markets to normalize, if ever,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Bond yields rose sharply for the second day in a row, reflecting expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as the central bank moves to squelch the highest inflation in decades. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed Wednesday to 2.41% from 2.30% late Monday. The yield, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, was at 2.14% late Friday.

The rise in bond yields and stocks comes a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needs to do so. Powell said the Fed would raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-point at multiple Fed meetings, if necessary.

“Maybe investors are feeling that with the Fed taking more of a proactive approach early on it won't have to slam on the brakes later,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Technology companies led the rally Tuesday.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 4,511.61, with more than 70% of stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 34,807.46. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2% to 14,108.82.

Smaller company stocks also bounced back. The Russell 2000 index added 1.1% to 2,088.34.

Markets have been choppy as Wall Street adjusts to slower economic growth now that federal spending on various stimulus measures has faded away.

“This is actually fairly normal, but it doesn’t feel normal because the last few years have been really strong,” said Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth.

Last Wednesday, the central bank announced a quarter-point rate hike, its first interest rate increase since 2018. The Fed hasn’t raised its benchmark rate by a half-point since May 2000.

Energy and commodity prices were already high as demand outpaced supply amid the global economic recovery, but the war in Ukraine has pushed oil, wheat and other prices even higher. Those higher costs and shipping problems make it more expensive for businesses to operate. Many of those costs have been passed on to consumers and higher prices for food, clothing and other goods could lead them to cut spending, resulting in slower economic growth.

Technology and communications stocks drove a big share of the gains in the S&P 500 Tuesday, as did companies that rely on consumer spending. Apple rose 2.1% and Twitter gained 2.6%. Nike added 2.2% after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter financial results. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices declined.

Banks helped send the market higher as bond yields continued rising. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Bank of America rose 3.1% and JPMorgan Chase gained 2.1%.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude added $1.22 to $110.49 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose $1.47 to $116.95 per barrel.

Investors will soon start readying for the next round of corporate earnings reports as the current quarter nears its close at the end of March, and that could provide a clearer picture of how industries continue handling rising costs.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 121.02 Japanese yen from 120.81 yen. The euro was little changed, costing $1.1034 versus $1.1033 the previous day.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Should you invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. right now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)3.2$44.18+3.1%1.90%12.41Buy$50.35
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)3.3$142.62+2.1%2.80%9.29Hold$173.39
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.