QQQ   352.62 (-2.10%)
AAPL   139.14 (-2.46%)
MSFT   283.11 (-2.07%)
FB   326.23 (-4.89%)
GOOGL   2,673.19 (-2.11%)
TSLA   781.53 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,189.78 (-2.85%)
NVDA   197.32 (-4.87%)
BABA   139.63 (-3.17%)
NIO   33.40 (-5.60%)
CGC   12.93 (-3.58%)
GE   104.90 (-0.87%)
MU   70.62 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.34 (-2.06%)
T   27.25 (+0.33%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   7.04 (-0.56%)
DIS   173.46 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.42 (-1.19%)
BA   223.79 (-0.98%)
AMC   36.77 (-4.39%)
QQQ   352.62 (-2.10%)
AAPL   139.14 (-2.46%)
MSFT   283.11 (-2.07%)
FB   326.23 (-4.89%)
GOOGL   2,673.19 (-2.11%)
TSLA   781.53 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,189.78 (-2.85%)
NVDA   197.32 (-4.87%)
BABA   139.63 (-3.17%)
NIO   33.40 (-5.60%)
CGC   12.93 (-3.58%)
GE   104.90 (-0.87%)
MU   70.62 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.34 (-2.06%)
T   27.25 (+0.33%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   7.04 (-0.56%)
DIS   173.46 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.42 (-1.19%)
BA   223.79 (-0.98%)
AMC   36.77 (-4.39%)
QQQ   352.62 (-2.10%)
AAPL   139.14 (-2.46%)
MSFT   283.11 (-2.07%)
FB   326.23 (-4.89%)
GOOGL   2,673.19 (-2.11%)
TSLA   781.53 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,189.78 (-2.85%)
NVDA   197.32 (-4.87%)
BABA   139.63 (-3.17%)
NIO   33.40 (-5.60%)
CGC   12.93 (-3.58%)
GE   104.90 (-0.87%)
MU   70.62 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.34 (-2.06%)
T   27.25 (+0.33%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   7.04 (-0.56%)
DIS   173.46 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.42 (-1.19%)
BA   223.79 (-0.98%)
AMC   36.77 (-4.39%)
QQQ   352.62 (-2.10%)
AAPL   139.14 (-2.46%)
MSFT   283.11 (-2.07%)
FB   326.23 (-4.89%)
GOOGL   2,673.19 (-2.11%)
TSLA   781.53 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,189.78 (-2.85%)
NVDA   197.32 (-4.87%)
BABA   139.63 (-3.17%)
NIO   33.40 (-5.60%)
CGC   12.93 (-3.58%)
GE   104.90 (-0.87%)
MU   70.62 (-0.52%)
AMD   100.34 (-2.06%)
T   27.25 (+0.33%)
F   14.35 (+1.34%)
ACB   7.04 (-0.56%)
DIS   173.46 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.42 (-1.19%)
BA   223.79 (-0.98%)
AMC   36.77 (-4.39%)

Asian shares slide after big-tech sell-off on Wall Street

Monday, October 4, 2021 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Shares have fallen in Asia after a broad slide on Wall Street led by technology companies.

Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped 3%, while oil prices edged higher.

China-U.S. tensions regained the spotlight after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she plans frank conversations with officials in Beijing about an interim trade deal aimed at resolving a tariff war.

Tai said she did not want to “inflame trade tensions with China." But her comments suggested continuity of U.S. policy toward Beijing under President Joe Biden from the strategy adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Speaking to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., she also said that the U.S. “must defend to the hilt our economic interests" and take “all steps necessary to protect ourselves against the waves of damage inflicted over the years through unfair competition."

Shanghai is closed until Friday for a national holiday. But shares fell 0.3% in Hong Kong to 23,989.61, while Tokyo finished the morning down 2.8% at 27,658.31. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.1% to 2,956.04 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.8% to 7,218.90.

Rising bond yields and energy prices are stoking investor concern about inflation.

The price of U.S. oil has risen to nearly $78 per barrel, its highest level since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude surges.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.48%.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,300.46. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9% to 34,002.92, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.1% to 14,255.48.

Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index gave up 1.1% to 2,217.47.

Facebook slid 4.9% a day after a former employee told “60 Minutes” that the company has consistently chosen its own interests over the public good. The social network and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms also suffered a worldwide outage that began around midmorning U.S. time on Monday.

Apple fell 2.5% and Microsoft dropped 2.1%.

Natural gas prices jumped 2.6%. Energy companies rose along with energy prices. Devon Energy rose 5.3% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Marathon Oil climbed 4.1%.

In Tuesday trading in Asia, benchmark U.S. crude was up 35 cents to $77.97 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard for international pricing, gained 47 cents to $81.73 per barrel.

Investors are increasingly worried about inflation as oil prices rise and companies contend with supply problems that increase their costs and force them to raise prices. Wall Street is also worried about the Federal Reserve's timing on trimming back bond purchases and an eventual move to raise its benchmark interest rate.

Wall Street will get more information on the economy’s health this week. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for September. The services sector is the largest part of the economy and its health is a key factor for growth.

On Friday, the Labor Department will release its employment report for September. The employment market has been struggling to fully recover from the damage done by COVID-19 more than a year ago.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.11 Japanese yen from 110.93 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1608 from $1.1618.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marathon Oil right now?

Before you consider Marathon Oil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Oil wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Oil currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Marathon Oil (MRO)2.2$14.83+4.1%1.35%-21.49Buy$16.08
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.