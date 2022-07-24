Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal
Yellen downplays US recession risk as economic reports loom
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, July 25, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday, after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. Oil prices also slipped.

Investors are awaiting the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation.

The Fed will likely announce its second 0.75% point increase in its short-term rate in a row, a hefty increase that it hasn’t otherwise implemented since 1994. That will put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018.

The U.S. economy is slowing but healthy hiring shows it is not yet in recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” She spoke ahead of the release this week of a slew of economic reports that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation as interest rates rise.

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department will release its first estimate of the economy’s output in the April-June quarter.

Some economists forecast it may show a contraction for the second quarter in a row. The economy shrank 1.6% in the January-March quarter. Two straight negative readings is considered an informal definition of a recession, though in this case economists think that’s misleading.

Similar data from Europe have underscored the weakness of the global economy as central banks jack up interest rates. Higher rates make economic conditions more difficult, and too-aggressive hikes could cause a recession.

“While rising jobless claims, softer home sales, and a buildup in gasoline inventory show the Fed front-loading rate hikes are causing a slowdown and bringing inflation under control, the issue is at what cost," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.


On Monday in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8% to 27,678.94 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.3% to 2,400.38.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7% to 20,465.69, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.3% to 3,260.74.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 6,784.00.

On Wall Street on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.9% to 3,961.63, breaking a three-day rally that had carried it to its highest level in six weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4% to 31,899.29. It held up better largely because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report and said its cardholders were spending more.

The Nasdaq sank 1.9% to 11,834.11 following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology and other tech-oriented companies.

The company behind the Snapchat app tumbled 39.1% after it reported a worse loss and lower revenue for the spring than Wall Street had forecast.

On Friday the two-year Treasury yield tumbled again, to 2.98% from 3.09% late Thursday and from 3.14% a week ago, on worries about the economy. A report Friday morning indicated U.S. business activity may be shrinking for the first time in nearly two years, with service industries particularly weak.

Despite Friday's declines on Wall Street, the S&P 500 still rose 2.5% for the week.

Besides the easing of Treasury yields through the week, dropping prices for crude oil and other commodities also provided some relief on the inflation front, raising hopes that inflation may be peaking.

Early Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 64 cents to $94.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, shed 97 cents to $97.41 per barrel.

The dollar slipped to 136.13 Japanese yen from 136.27 yen on Friday. The euro weakened to $1.0210 from $1.0214.


7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

 But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.



View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.